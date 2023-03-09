Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on evading arrest charge
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a man wanted on an evading arrest charge.
The Fugitive of the Week is 21-year-old Ladontrae Daeshon Williams, who is wanted for bond surrender evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in Potter County.
Williams is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair.
If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
