Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on evading arrest charge

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a man wanted on an evading arrest charge.

The Fugitive of the Week is 21-year-old Ladontrae Daeshon Williams, who is wanted for bond surrender evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in Potter County.

Williams is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Ladontrae Daeshon Williams
Ladontrae Daeshon Williams(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

