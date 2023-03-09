Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

1-year-old resuscitated after receiving Narcan, sheriff’s office says

The child’s mother, the mother's boyfriend and another man living in the home were all arrested...
The child’s mother, the mother's boyfriend and another man living in the home were all arrested in connection to the incident.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADWAY, N.C. (Gray News) – A 1-year-old child was resuscitated and taken to the hospital after receiving Narcan, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency officials were called Tuesday to respond to reports of an unresponsive child in Broadway, North Carolina.

First Health Medical personnel and Cape Fear Fire Department members were able to save the child’s life by using Narcan. The toddler was taken to the hospital for further treatment and observation.

Narcotics agents searched the home and found drugs and paraphernalia throughout the house.

The child’s mother, the mother’s boyfriend and another man living in the home were all arrested in connection to the incident.

Brandy Leona Alvey and Michael Alan Crockett were both charged with felony child abuse by neglect in addition to possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian James Elliot was charged with possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Borger Fire Department is mourning the passing of Lieutenant Kirk.
Borger Fire Department mourns passing of Lieutenant
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate
Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
Borger woman dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912
Amarillo company finds 'alternative' for patients suffering from sleep apnea
Amarillo company ‘offers alternative’ for patients suffering with sleep apnea

Latest News

Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply, Jan. 16, 2013, in...
Visa, Mastercard pause decision to track gun shop purchases
Police tape remains on the ground outside of the Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023,...
Rochester concert stampede claims third victim; venue closed
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden reveals budget with deficit cuts, tax hikes
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion
The girl was found safe in Colorado, authorities said.
Amber Alert canceled; 8-year-old Texas girl found safe