WTAMU nursing students learn about poverty through hands-on simulation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University nursing students experienced a month of poverty in a few hours through an interactive poverty simulation today.

The simulation was designed to help students learn empathy and compassion, as well as how to specifically care for low income patients.

Parts of the simulation focused on scenarios which families living in poverty regularly face, including paying a mortgage, taking care of your child, trying to get a job and more.

“Many times these people are handed very traumatic issues that they have to deal with that sometimes we’re not aware of and we need to be sensitized to that,” says WTAMU Instructor of Nursing, Laura Reyher.

The nursing program has been putting on this simulation since 2018, and Reyher says that the program has grown tremendously since then.

Members from organizations in our area, such as Family Support Services have started attending the simulation to learn and help educate students.

“It’s definitely eye opening and I think it’ll be like in a future career sense, it’ll help with like maybe we should recommend these services for this particular person,” says WTAMU Nursing Student, Logan Campbell.

Reyher says nurses learning and being able to overcome these barriers improves patient health and quality of life.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.