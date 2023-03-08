Wildcat Bluff Nature Center hosting event for toddlers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting an event for toddlers this Friday.

Toddler Tracks is for children five years old and under and a caregiver.

They will read a nature themed book, do a craft, and go for a nature walk on Libb’s Trail.

The event is March 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center, 2301 N. Soncy Rd.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.