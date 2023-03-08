Who's Hiring?
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center hosting event for toddlers

Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting an event for toddlers this Friday.
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting an event for toddlers this Friday.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting an event for toddlers this Friday.

Toddler Tracks is for children five years old and under and a caregiver.

They will read a nature themed book, do a craft, and go for a nature walk on Libb’s Trail.

The event is March 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center, 2301 N. Soncy Rd.

