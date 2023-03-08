‘We wanted to be proactive versus reactive:’ Clovis Municipals Schools implementing new A.I. gun detection system

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clovis Municipals Schools implemented the new artificial intelligence system gun detection software, ZeroEyes, at all 18 schools.

The system allows for law enforcement and security to be notified in three to five seconds of the gun being in camera view.

“We integrate to existing security cameras, our software interfaces with those and looks for visible firearms well sometimes per second and then if the algorithm thinks something is a gun 24/7 managed service component to the service. Our team takes a look at every every alert that hits our platform and we verify it within a couple of seconds and we only pass on true things that we believe are true threats to the end user ,” said Kieran Carroll, Chief Strategy Officer at ZeroEyes.

Guns do have to be in view of cameras to be detected, if a weapon is in a holster or hidden, the system does not recognize it.

“If a student or an individual is in view of a camera, and they have a brandish weapon, artificial intelligence picks up that weapon, and then goes to that call center. That is manned by humans. There’s two call centers in the United States. They will then make a determination whether or not they feel it’s a lethal threat or non lethal threat. If it’s a lethal threat, they’re going to call our local 911 to dispatch first responders. If they feel it’s a non lethal threat, like a nerf gun or bb gun, airsoft gun, they’re going to contact school personnel and say this is on your campus, but we don’t believe it to be a lethal threat,” said Loran Hill, Senior Director of Operation at Clovis Municipals Schools.

ZeroEyes added, once its 24/7 team verifies there is a threat on a campus, it will notify law enforcement, or campus security if it is determined to be a non-lethal gun, then will alert school officials, through an app, the school will then go into its lockdown protocols.

“We were very interested in pre-gunshot detection. That’s one of the things that zero eyes provides. So pre-gunshot detection we felt was helpful. So if we can get students and staff some time back to implement lockdown procedures or run hide fight procedures that we feel that was very important to try to get ahead of the game and be proactive versus reactive,” stated Hill.

The school district says it has an upward of one thousand cameras throughout the schools but plans on adding an estimated 500 more cameras to help with some blind spots.

“There are limitations to your camera coverage ZeroEyes only recognizes brandish weapons so if the weapon were to be concealed, the system is not designed to recognize those weapons weapons so it would require an individual to have a brandish weapon,” said Hill.

Hill says the school district wanted to add a layer of safety, before the gun-related issue happened.

“We were very interested in pre gunshot detection and that’s one of the things that zero eyes provides. So pre-gunshot detection we felt was helpful. So if we can get students and staff some time back to implement lockdown procedures or run hide fight procedures that we feel that was very important to try to get ahead of the game and be proactive versus reactive,” said Hill.

Hill added that the $345,000 project, funded by Federal CARES, is intended to ensure safety of all students and staff.

“It’s a layer of protection. I don’t know that the system is going to ultimately stop a shooter from coming on campus but once someone comes on campus with intent to do harm is it will alert school staff and first responders so we can mitigate and reduce the amount of time for someone to get on our school campus to help deal with that. Will it prevent it? It will not prevent it but it will alert us, and we believe it will alert us much sooner to help our responses and our protocols to be put into place. I think this added layer of protection is important for all school systems. We did not have any particular event or series of events, just trying to layer on security practices and protocols. and we felt like this was a good way to go,” said Hill.

Clovis Municipals Schools will be announcing additional security measures it has planned in April.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.