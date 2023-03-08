Warm Up Ahead

Cool air is in place today and, despite some sunshine, highs will likely stay in the upper 40s. Warmer air arrives tomorrow with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the upper 60s. The warming trend escalates this weekend with Friday afternoon temps in the low 70s followed by 80 degrees Saturday. Windy conditions will accompany the warm air on Saturday and fire danger is expected to be high.

