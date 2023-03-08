Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Warm Up Ahead

(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cool air is in place today and, despite some sunshine, highs will likely stay in the upper 40s. Warmer air arrives tomorrow with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the upper 60s. The warming trend escalates this weekend with Friday afternoon temps in the low 70s followed by 80 degrees Saturday. Windy conditions will accompany the warm air on Saturday and fire danger is expected to be high.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
Borger woman dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
New in Amarillo: Scooters, Yuki Town and Charlee's
New in Amarillo: Eats and drinks to satisfy your cravings
Cade Clark rides his restored 1954 John Deere tractor.
High school student restores 1954 John Deere tractor, wins money for college
A Hereford resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch...
Hereford resident wins $5 million from scratch ticket prize

Latest News

Shelden's Foggy Morning Update 3/8
Shelden's Foggy Morning Update 3/8
Shelden Web Graphic
Cold Air Wins the Battle
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cooler Warmer Cooler
Cooler Warmer Cooler