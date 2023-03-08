SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Coach Parker, John Peterson and Rylee Robinson

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Coach Parker, John Peterson and Rylee Robinson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Childress boys basketball head coach, Wayne Parker:

We chat with coach Parker as they are on there way to San Antonio for their upcoming UIL State Championships against Lytle tomorrow.

Canyon ISD Assistant Athletic Director, John Peterson:

We chat with John Peterson chats on what’s happening in sports, Randall and Canyon’s game. plus more!

Rylee Robinson:

Rylee chats with us as she is on her way to San Antonio for the UIL State Championships!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.