SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Coach Parker, John Peterson and Rylee Robinson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Coach Parker, John Peterson and Rylee Robinson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Childress boys basketball head coach, Wayne Parker:
We chat with coach Parker as they are on there way to San Antonio for their upcoming UIL State Championships against Lytle tomorrow.
Canyon ISD Assistant Athletic Director, John Peterson:
We chat with John Peterson chats on what’s happening in sports, Randall and Canyon’s game. plus more!
Rylee Robinson:
Rylee chats with us as she is on her way to San Antonio for the UIL State Championships!
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.