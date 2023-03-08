Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Coach Parker, John Peterson and Rylee Robinson

If you missed today’s interviews with Coach Parker, John Peterson and Rylee Robinson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Coach Parker, John Peterson and Rylee Robinson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Childress boys basketball head coach, Wayne Parker:

We chat with coach Parker as they are on there way to San Antonio for their upcoming UIL State Championships against Lytle tomorrow.

Canyon ISD Assistant Athletic Director, John Peterson:

We chat with John Peterson chats on what’s happening in sports, Randall and Canyon’s game. plus more!

Rylee Robinson:

Rylee chats with us as she is on her way to San Antonio for the UIL State Championships!

