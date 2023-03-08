Who's Hiring?
Reservations available for Heroes and Legends event with NFL legend Zach Thomas

The Bridge is celebrating 10 years of Heroes and Legends with Texas Panhandle Legend, Zach...
The Bridge is celebrating 10 years of Heroes and Legends with Texas Panhandle Legend, Zach Thomas.(Source: The Bridge)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bridge is celebrating 10 years of Heroes and Legends with Texas Panhandle Legend, Zach Thomas.

The event will be on April 4, at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Zach Thomas is a retired American college and professional football player who played in the position of middle linebacker. He played for the ‘Texas Tech Red Raiders’ football team while attending the ‘Texas Tech University’ and became a unanimous ‘All American.’

He was selected by the ‘Miami Dolphins’ in the fifth round during the 1996 ‘National Football League (NFL) Draft.’ He played for 13 seasons in the ‘NFL,’ which included first 12 seasons with the ‘Dolphins’ and a final season with the ‘Dallas Cowboys.’

Zachary’s ‘NFL’ statistics in the 184 games that he played in the league include 1,720 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles, 8 fumble recoveries, and 4 touchdowns.

Zach was born in Pampa, to Steve and Bobby Thomas. His father is the builder and owner of the 2nd largest cross in the Western Hemisphere in Groom.

Zach studied in White Deer schools until he transferred to Pampa in his junior year.

To reserve your sponsorship or individual tickets, click here.

Seats and sponsorships are limited.

