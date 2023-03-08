Who's Hiring?
Randall Raiders receive advice from Texas Panhandle basketball legend

Former Dimmitt player, John Smith
By Alissa Spangler
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders boys basketball team is heading down to San Antonio tomorrow for the state tournament.

Today, Coach Broadhurst and a few Randall players talked to us about the team’s historic playoff run.

It’s the first time in school history that the Raiders basketball team has made the state tournament.

Recently, the team had the opportunity to talk and get advice from legendary Amarillo coach, John Smith.

“John Smith came to talk to our team the other day. He’s the former Dimmitt player who won two state championships and coached at Amarillo High,” said Randall head coach Leslie Broadhurst.

“He told us you’ve got to have good preparation and you’ve got to have good fortune,” continues Broadhurst. “I feel like these kids on this team have made good fortune because of their work ethic and because of the way they love each other, they’ve cared for each other, they’re just a true team”.

On Friday, the Raiders will play against Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy, the reigning state champions.

That game will be audio streamed live on TPSN.

If Randall advances to the state finals, we’ll have coverage of that game on also on TPSN and live on NewsChannel 10.

