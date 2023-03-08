Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks(Source: Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Museum will showcase an exhibition celebrating 100 years of Texas state parks.

Artist Georgia O’Keeffe, lived in Canyon and taught at an area college when she became fascinated by the Palo Duro Canyon.

The walls of rock inspired her to paint “Red Landscape,” capturing the rugged life and landscape of the park.

The exhibition will look into ways artists from the PPHM Permanent Collection have expressed the landscape of our region.

The gallery is open from February 2023 to January 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
Borger woman dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
New in Amarillo: Scooters, Yuki Town and Charlee's
New in Amarillo: Eats and drinks to satisfy your cravings
Cade Clark rides his restored 1954 John Deere tractor.
High school student restores 1954 John Deere tractor, wins money for college
A Hereford resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch...
Hereford resident wins $5 million from scratch ticket prize

Latest News

The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit is warning the public of stolen vehicles being sold...
Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit warns of stolen vehicles being sold on social media
Roselynn Castillo, 27,
Central Texas high school teacher arrested for sexual assault
Christopher Anderson, 56
‘I’ll cut your head off’: Lubbock man indicted, accused of threatening sister with machete
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE