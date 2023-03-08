Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Museum will showcase an exhibition celebrating 100 years of Texas state parks.

Artist Georgia O’Keeffe, lived in Canyon and taught at an area college when she became fascinated by the Palo Duro Canyon.

The walls of rock inspired her to paint “Red Landscape,” capturing the rugged life and landscape of the park.

The exhibition will look into ways artists from the PPHM Permanent Collection have expressed the landscape of our region.

The gallery is open from February 2023 to January 2024.

