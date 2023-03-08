Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit warns of stolen vehicles being sold on social media

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit is warning the public of stolen vehicles being sold on social media sites.

PABTU says they have recovered several stolen vehicles in the last five months that had been purchased from social media.

The vehicles are reported to be higher end trim pickups, stolen out of the Dallas area and Houston.

According to the release, the sellers are generally targeting Spanish speaking buyers.

Officials say that all transactions are in cash, with some of the buyers spending up to $50,000.

PABTU recommends to use caution when buying vehicles and recommends following these tips:

Buy vehicles from reputable dealers

Be cautious of cash only deals

Take photos of the buyer or the buyer’s identification

Meet at the Tax office to fill out paperwork

Check all documents for authenticity

Anything that is too good to be true probably is

PABTU also recommends not buying from new social media profiles or profiles that do not have a sales history.

