Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘Our top priority is our students,’ Mesalands Community College appoints temporary president

VIDEO: Its been estimated that Mesalands Community College will be back on budget by this June.
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) -Mesalands Community College in Tucumcari recently appointed a temporary acting president.

The faculty, staff, and student body voted no confidence in regards to the previous president.

For those who don’t know what a no confidence vote means, essentially the faculty, staff, and student body believed the ousted president wasn’t working in the best interest of Mesalands.

It came down to the college being put at financial risk.

“The college had reached a place where we were concerned if we’d be able to make payroll or not,” says Josh McVey, Chief Communications Officer of Mesalands Community College.

“It came down to decisions that were made with either bad information or inaccurate information or just a lack of information; not disclosing information appropriately to the executive staff to the faculty, the students, and the community about the college,” says Dr. Allen Moss, Temporary Acting President of Mesalands Community College.

With Dr. Moss as acting president, the school is able to move forward and make decisions that led them to solvency.

“The resolution of commitment that we put out as faculty and staff and executive staff was to say that we’re committed to our students fully,” says McVey.

While the reason the previous president of Mesalands Community College was ousted was due to decisions made that put the college at financial risk; however, there is new plan in place to save the school and the thousand of students it serves.

“Our top priority is our students. We want them to feel confident in us as an institution, and we want to provide them with the education that they came here to receive,” says Moss.

When asked what his main goal is as temporary acting president, Moss was too the point.

“Make it through the end of the semester. We have students, we have teachers, we have staff, doing their jobs and fulfilling their roles and we want to make sure that we’re providing a good educational experience for our students first,” says Moss.

Mesalands Community College board adopted a solvency plan along with the Higher Education Department of New Mexico.

The plan involves pay cuts, possibly eliminating low enrollment programs, implementing a hiring freeze, and shifting facualty and staff.

All of this would be to meet the needs of the college, while staying on budget.

“That will bring us to success and bring us to where we need to be so that we can continue to be successful and continue to educate as Mesalands Community College has been known to do in the past,” says McVey.

It has been estimated that Mesalands Community College will be back on budget by the end of this June and continue to take necessary steps to be successful next semester as well.

McVey says the county, community, the city of Tucumcari, faculty, and staff have come together during this difficult time to ensure the success of Mesalands Community College.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912, westbound I-40 now open
Randall County officials responded to a SWAT situation at Lesly Drive and Ramage Drive area.
SWAT situation at Lesly Drive area caused by ‘domestic dispute’
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting resulting a Palo Duro student being shot in the...
Palo Duro student wounded after shooting at NE 24th and N. Arthur
New in Amarillo: Scooters, Yuki Town and Charlee's
New in Amarillo: Eats and drinks to satisfy your cravings
Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
Borger woman dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912

Latest News

Advo with Hope to Opportunities is an area non-profit serving adults with special needs.
Transitional employment center for those with special needs to begin construction in April
Clovis school implementing AI gun detection system
‘We wanted to be proactive versus reactive:’ Clovis Municipals Schools implementing new A.I. gun detection system
The City of Amarillo will be hosting a series of trainings that will provide participants with...
Amarillo hosting trainings on how to speak confidently about health issues
WTAMU logo
Professor to speak on K-pop dance fandom at WTAMU