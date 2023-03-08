Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Late goal lifts Amarillo High boys soccer past Tascosa in 2-1 victory

Amarillo High vs. Tascosa boys soccer.
Amarillo High vs. Tascosa boys soccer.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies and Tascosa Rebels boys soccer teams faced off at Dick Bivins Stadium on Tuesday night.

Neither team could find the back of the net in the first half of the contest with Amarillo High dominating possession, but unable to create solid scoring chances.

In the second half, it was Tascosa freshman Avery Roden breaking the scoring open with a breakaway goal to give Tascosa the 1-0 lead.

Then, in the 60th minute, Amarillo High’s Jaime Cisneros tied the game up at one.

With under 6 minutes to play, Amarillo High took advantage. Brecken Briseno took it around the Tascosa defense and set up Isaiah Navarez in front for the game-winning goal. The Sandies next game comes against Plainview on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912, westbound I-40 now open
Randall County officials responded to a SWAT situation at Lesly Drive and Ramage Drive area.
SWAT situation at Lesly Drive area caused by ‘domestic dispute’
Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
Borger woman dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting resulting a Palo Duro student being shot in the...
Palo Duro student wounded after shooting at NE 24th and N. Arthur
New in Amarillo: Scooters, Yuki Town and Charlee's
New in Amarillo: Eats and drinks to satisfy your cravings

Latest News

Randall Raiders receive advice from Texas Panhandle basketball legend
Randall Raiders receive advice from Texas Panhandle basketball legend
Lady Sandies win 6-0 over Tascosa.
Amarillo High girls soccer takes down Tascosa 6-0
TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Tascosa vs Amarillo High soccer games here.
Stream the girls and boys Tascosa vs Amarillo High soccer games
If you missed today’s interviews with Wayne Parker, Mike Roden, and Corey Hamilton on the...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, and Corey Hamilton