Late goal lifts Amarillo High boys soccer past Tascosa in 2-1 victory

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies and Tascosa Rebels boys soccer teams faced off at Dick Bivins Stadium on Tuesday night.

Neither team could find the back of the net in the first half of the contest with Amarillo High dominating possession, but unable to create solid scoring chances.

In the second half, it was Tascosa freshman Avery Roden breaking the scoring open with a breakaway goal to give Tascosa the 1-0 lead.

Then, in the 60th minute, Amarillo High’s Jaime Cisneros tied the game up at one.

With under 6 minutes to play, Amarillo High took advantage. Brecken Briseno took it around the Tascosa defense and set up Isaiah Navarez in front for the game-winning goal. The Sandies next game comes against Plainview on Friday.

