‘I’ll cut your head off:’ Lubbock man indicted, accused of threatening sister with machete

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 56-year-old Christopher Anderson for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he threatened his sister with a machete following a verbal altercation and then threatened to burn the house down with her inside.

In the early morning hours of January 18, 2023, police responded to 13th and E. Rice Street for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, police say Anderson closed the door to his residence and asked them to leave his property.

According to the police report, Lubbock dispatch was able to call the victim, identified as Anderson’s sister, who confirmed that she had been assaulted by Anderson and that their father was in the home bedridden on hospice care. At the time, officers were attempting to make entry to the home, but Anderson began barricading the front door.

Unable to make entry, police formed a perimeter around the house and attempted to persuade Anderson to come out of the home which he repeatedly refused to do.

The sister told dispatch she was unable to leave the house with her bedridden father and she was afraid of what Anderson might do to her. She then told dispatch that her heart was hurting and that she was afraid she was going to have a heart attack.

Given the circumstances, officers broke out a large living room window, prompting Anderson to step away from the front door which allowed officers to kick the door open. According to the report, officers were entering the home when Anderson came back towards the front door. Police held him at gunpoint as he was put in hand restraints.

When questioned by the police, Anderson said he came back home after being at the game room, went inside the house to get some water for his vehicle, and then went back outside without speaking to his sister. He then claimed his sister had tried to kill their father and that she was stealing money and spending it on herself, according to the report.

He told officers when he saw a police vehicle drive up to the residence, he went inside to avoid them as he knew he had active warrants and did not want to be arrested.

Police then spoke to Anderson’s sister who informed them that she was in town to help take care of their father and that she and Anderson had argued earlier that day about medication for their father. She told police that Anderson had a woman with him when he returned home. She told police when she asked Anderson to leave and take the woman with him, Anderson became upset and accused her of stealing money. According to the report, she told police that Anderson went to his room and returned with a machete, holding it against her throat saying, “I’ll cut your head off.”

According to the report, she then pushed the machete away and went into their father’s room but said Anderson followed her and struck her on the right eye with a closed fist then threatened to burn the house down. She told police he also threatened to kill her and her kids. Officers were able to arrive on the scene shortly after.

Anderson was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault, assault, terroristic threat, and unlawful restraint. It was also discovered he had six active warrants. Police were able to locate a black machete outside the home.

A search of the jail records indicates that Anderson is no longer in custody.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

