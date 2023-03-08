Goodnight Ranch site hosting country living program during spring break

CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - The Goodnight Ranch site is having a country living program during spring break.

The Country Living: In a Dugout spring break program will be at the Charles and Mary Ann Goodnight Ranch State Historic Site, located at 4989 County Road 25.

The program is March 10 and March 11 at 3:00 p.m., then March 14 to March 18 at 3:00 p.m.

Settlers lived in dugout homes in the Texas Panhandle from 1875 to 1900, and had to overcome challenges to survive.

During this program, people can learn about how they overcame those challenges.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.