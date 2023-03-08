Damp, Cool Start Then Warming Begins Tomorrow

Temperature will not be as cold tonight as we drop into the upper 30s, but the air will be damp and cool leading to low clouds and even fog in parts of the area for the morning hours. Skies should clear by afternoon and, although winds will be from north, temperatures should be about 15 degrees warmer today with highs in the upper 60s. Similar temps can be expected Friday, but winds will be turning gusty once again. The warmest day of the outlook will be Saturday with highs near 80. Winds will increase further Saturday and will lead to a high fire danger day.

