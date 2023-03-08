Cooler Warmer Cooler

Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another cool day for most of the Panhandle with highs in the 40s. A small chance of a few light showers remains across the southeast. Temperatures moderate to just above average through the end of the workweek. Then climb to near 80 degrees on Saturday before dropping back into the 40s on Monday. Also on Monday, a small chance of a few light showers possible mixed with snow. The precipitation chance at this point is small.

