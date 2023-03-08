Who's Hiring?
Cold Air Wins the Battle

Shelden Web Graphic
(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Cold air won the battle and overtook the warmer air Tuesday afternoon, because of that, we’ll stay cooler today. Northerly winds this morning will push the cooler air through the region, then this afternoon, southerly winds will cloud us over, keeping us from warming up that much. Drier, warmer air does look to move in for the latter half of the work week, putting us the 70°s and ultimately 80° range for the weekend. There are a couple of days with low-end rain chances, so we’ll monitor closely.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, so we’ll lose an hour of sleep come Saturday night!

