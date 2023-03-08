Who's Hiring?
Coffee Memorial Blood Center giving away redbud seedlings to donors

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center will be giving away free redbud seedling from Texas A&M Forestry Service.(Source: Coffee Memorial Blood Center)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center will be giving away free redbud seedling from Texas A&M Forestry Service.

When you donate blood on Thursday March 9, or Friday March 10, the blood center will give you a free redbud seedling, including a T-shirt and a coupon for a free game of bowling from Western Bowl.

To make an appointment to donate, click here.

