Coffee Memorial Blood Center giving away redbud seedlings to donors
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center will be giving away free redbud seedling from Texas A&M Forestry Service.
When you donate blood on Thursday March 9, or Friday March 10, the blood center will give you a free redbud seedling, including a T-shirt and a coupon for a free game of bowling from Western Bowl.
To make an appointment to donate, click here.
