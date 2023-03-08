Coffee Memorial Blood Center giving away redbud seedlings to donors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center will be giving away free redbud seedling from Texas A&M Forestry Service.

When you donate blood on Thursday March 9, or Friday March 10, the blood center will give you a free redbud seedling, including a T-shirt and a coupon for a free game of bowling from Western Bowl.

