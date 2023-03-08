City of Amarillo begins city plan vision with public forum

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo has started the process of creating a new Comprehensive City Plan.

The city of Amarillo hosted a public forum on Tuesday to interact with residents about the city’s future plans.

During the public forum, the city had a presentation on what the city plan is and how the process works.

According to the city’s website, “The City’s current long-range plan, the Amarillo Comprehensive Plan, was adopted over 12 years ago and this new long-range plan, City Plan — Vision 2045, will update the City’s adopted vision and growth policy framework to reflect the current needs and future hopes of the community. The new plan will be a tool to guide decision-making for City Council and staff for the next 20 years.”

After the presentation, residents were able to ask questions. During the workshop, residents left their opinion on different topics, such as what they would like to see for the future of Amarillo.

“This plan is based on community input and data so we cannot complete this plan unless people participate,” said Emily Koller, Assistant Director of Planning for the city of Amarillo.

Some topics brought up include the importance of parks and streets, and making sure the uniqueness and history of Amarillo is preserved.

“A lot of people that we haven’t seen which is great that is our goal is to reach new people that haven’t traditionally been involved with local government that is what is all about,” said Koller.

“We cannot complete this effort without people telling us what they want to see in Amarillo what they imagine Amarillo’s future to be,” said Koller.

The goal of the plan is to shape the future of Amarillo by maintaining the unique character of the city and guiding investments that will make Amarillo a more vibrant and attractive city over the next two decades.

Different plan elements include mobility and infrastructure, parks and cultural resources, land use and community character, and growth management and capacity.

If you missed the meeting, there are a few different ways you can still be involved. There will be more meetings to discuss the city’s future and there is a survey all residents are being asked to complete.

