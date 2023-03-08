Who's Hiring?
Bell County SO: Temple man arrested after removing organ from victim

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,(Bell County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple man has been arrested in connection to a Feb. 15 stabbing Tuesday by the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $152,000 bond.

Deputies of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Deputies responded on Feb. 15 to an address off Tallow Drive where a call was received of a stabbing victim.

On arrival, they located a victim who’s organ was removed and the victim was transported by air to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

An investigation into the incident by the Criminal Investigation Division, lead to the identification of a Goodman.

According to the press release, investigator’s gathered evidence and upon review of the case by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, a criminal complaint for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon was issued. Justice of the Peace Keith Reed issued an arrest warrant for that charge.

“ Acting on information from a citizen, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team assisted by members of the Temple Police Department K9 and Troopers of the Texas Department of Public Safety were able to locate Shawn Thomas Goodman today, March 7, 2023, and take him into custody on the warrant without incident,” said Bell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Goodman is currently awaiting arraignment.

