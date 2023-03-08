Amarillo Symphony announces 100th anniversary Centennial Season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony has announced its 100th anniversary Centennial Season for September 2023 through April 2024.

The season will feature world-renowned guest artists, collaboration with the Amarillo Master Chorale and the Harrington String Quartet.

The season will also have new music commissions and powerful works commemorating the history and looking toward the future of the orchestra.

Those interested in purchasing a season subscription to the Amarillo Symphony can call (806) 376-8782.

Single tickets will be on sale in late July.

2023-2024 Season Concerts:

Rhapsody in Blue , Friday-Saturday, September 15-16 at 7:30 p.m.

¡Celebraciones! Friday-Saturday, October 13-14 at 7:30 p.m.

Brahms and Bluegrass , Friday-Saturday, November 17-18 at 7:30 p.m.

Bach to Bartók , Friday-Saturday, January 19-20 at 7:30 p.m.

Mahler’s Fifth Symphony , Friday-Saturday, February 23-24 at 7:30 p.m.

A Spring Symphony , Friday-Saturday, March 8-9 at 7:30 p.m.

Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and HSQ, Friday-Saturday, April 19-20 at 7:30 p.m.

All concerts will be held at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

