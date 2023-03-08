Amarillo High girls soccer takes down Tascosa 6-0

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies soccer team took down Tascosa on Tuesday night at Dick Bivins Stadium.

The dominant Lady Sandies team got off to a hot start and broke open the scoring in the 13th minute when senior star Lily Sobey got the first goal of the night. It was one of two goals for the Sobey on the day as she scored again in the second half in the 45th minute. However, the end of the first half is really when the Lady Sandies poured it on.

The Lady Sandies scored three goals in under nine minutes of game action to end the half (B. Gomez 27′, S. Cornell 33′, L. Cook 35′) to essentially put the game out of reach. Mollie Ferro put the finishing touches on the victory with a penalty kick goal in the 60th minute to put the game away and give Amarillo High the 6-0 win.

The Lady Rebels couldn’t get on the scoreboard as has been the case for many Lady Sandies opponents this season. Amarillo High has allowed just one goal in district play this year with one game left to play.

The Lady Sandies have one game left on the schedule against Plainview while Tascosa will have to wait until the start of the bi-district playoffs to play their next game. The bi-district round will start on March 23rd.

