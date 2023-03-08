Who's Hiring?
Amarillo company ‘offers alternative’ for patients suffering with sleep apnea

By Kelsey Davis
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo company has found alternatives for patients who are suffering with sleep apnea.

Many in the Panhandle suffer from sleep apnea and the “Inspire Procedure” is an alternative for patients who are losing sleep.

According to physicians surgical hospitals more than 22 million Americans suffer from obstructive sleep apnea.

“The Inspire Procedure has been around for five years now. It offers an alternative to some patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It’s not for everyone, but certainly a lot of folks have trouble tolerating a CPAP machine and so this is an alternative for certain people,” said Dr. Robert Stroud, MD for Quail Creek Surgical Hospital.

Patients who don’t tolerate a CPAP machine can look into the Inspire Procedure. The patient uses a small handheld remote to turn on the inspire device at bedtime to trigger a surgically implanted device, that replaces the breathing mask.

“The CPAP is very difficult for a number of patients with sleep apnea to tolerate. So, the Inspire Procedure offers an alternative for that. People who are not being treated for their sleep apnea now, because they are unable to tolerate the CPAP machine have an alternative,” said Dr. Stroud.

The Inspire Procedure is considered same day surgery with over counter medication for pain.

