WT to host NCAA South Central Regional Tournament as #1 seed

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - After winning the LSC Championship this past weekend, WT’s men’s basketball team will host the South Central Regional Tournament starting on Saturday.

Head Coach Tom Brown spoke to the media today about how “The Big Dance” is different than the rest of the season, especially on your home court.

“Along the way, we had some new guys, and it was kind of a learning curve at first,” Brown said. “A lot of teams come after us. We’ve been pretty good in the past few years, so you have to come ready to play. It’s been a great season and now it’s turning time, The Big Boy, The Big Dance. Having it here in Canyon on Saturday, we’re really looking forward to playing Kingsville and getting that going.”

The Buffs will face off against 8th-ranked LSC oppponent Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday.

WT has won eight out of their last nine matches against the Javelinas, including a 71-65 win in December in Kingsville.

Tickets for Saturday’s game go on sale on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. and tipoff is at 5:00 p.m.

Tune into NewsChannel 10 this weekend for full coverage.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.