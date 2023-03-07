WRCA Foundation present $28,000 check to Ranch and Feedlot Operation Program at Clarendon College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WRCA Foundation is supporting Clarendon College’s Ranch and Feedlot Operation Program with a check for $28,000.

The program is one of the premier farm and ranch programs in the state of Texas, outranking much larger schools like Texas A&M University and Texas Tech University.

The money donated today will go towards purchasing laptops for all of the students in the program, enhancing resources and helping further student’s education inside the classroom.

“With our mission and the mission that they’re portraying through the classroom allows us to tie the ends together, and to us we feel what better than to invest into our future,” says WRCA Foundation Manager, Kaycee Hooper.

Hooper says the WRCA invests in this program because it is important to the ranching industry due to students returning back to the industry that raised them.

“This partnership with the WRCA is pretty long, and this is just continuing that partnership and we really appreciate it,” says Clarendon College Ranch and Feedlot Operation Director, Tye Chesser.

Chesser says this long standing partnership with the WRCA is important to their program and that they are excited to continue keeping the ranching heritage alive.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.