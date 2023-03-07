Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in communication study to reduce medical errors

VIDEO: TTUHSC joins communication study with Boston Children's Hospital to reduce medical error
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -While most might think the leading cause of death in America is heart disease, cancer, or even car crashes-while on the list-medical errors are in the top three.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is joining a study being done at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The five year project “Comparing Three Approaches to Communication with Hospitalized Children and Families with Limited English Proficiency” is meant to improve the quality of care they receive.

“We need to achieve equities and there is no equities here. Medical care should be available to everybody with the same degree of safety, and we found the gap which needs to be filled,” says Tetyana L. Vasylyeva, M.D., Ph.D., from the Texas Texh University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

Vasylyeva said the goal of the project is to compare three different translation approaches. They revolve around in patient pediatric patients and their families at northwest hospital to see how these approaches can reduce medical errors.

According to Texas Tech Health Care Professionals, they wanted to join in part with Boston because Amarillo has a huge refugee population and the amount of languages they come across are so vast.

With this, they have noticed an increase in lack of understanding.

“Amarillo is a very welcoming community. It became a home for people from different backgrounds, from different countries, different nationalities, including myself. So we try to make medical care equal for everybody,” says Vasylyeva.

Vasylyeva says, studies show that people with limited English proficiency are more hesitant to ask questions.

“Even if they don’t understand, sometimes they’re afraid to show it. They don’t always follow medical instruction, which is really preventing them from great medical care,” says Vasylyeva.

Clinical Research Coordinator, Amanda Cutts says, they have seen an increase in non English speaking patients not understanding their diagnosis and or how to take medications.

“Here we are giving them English information, and it’s a sort of like how can we expect them to take care of themselves when they’re still trying to adjust to a new area, a new location and now they have a huge health problem? We’re wanting to make sure to bridge that gap,” says Cutts.

The three communication approaches include current communication practices with no changes.

The second approach will add a telephone interpreter to the current practices.

The third approach will include the patients entire care team working together with an in person interpreter.

“It’s equity across the board, making sure that everyone is having an equal amount of care when it comes to their health,” says Cutts.

The overall goal of the project is to find what communication approach works best and hopefully reduce the amount of medical errors in Amarillo and in hospitals nation wide.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County officials responded to a SWAT situation at Lesly Drive and Ramage Drive area.
SWAT situation at Lesly Drive area caused by ‘domestic dispute’
Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912, westbound I-40 now open
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
A person could be facing possible charges after fleeing a deadly crash in Wheeler County.
Person facing possible charges after fleeing deadly crash in Wheeler County
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting resulting a Palo Duro student being shot in the...
Palo Duro student wounded after shooting at NE 24th and N. Arthur

Latest News

As the Federal Government moves to ban TikTok, new safety features are about to be added to the...
‘I wish as a little kid, I wasn’t exposed to some things’: Panhandle reacts to new TikTok safety features
STDs in Texas
STD’s on the rise in Amarillo
WT to host NCAA South Central Regional Tournament as #1 seed
WT to host NCAA South Central Regional Tournament as #1 seed
Albuterol Shortage in the Panhandle
Liquid Albuterol shortage worsening in Panhandle, impacting respiratory illness patients