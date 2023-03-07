AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas State Parks and Wildlife Departments receiving $2.9 million in grant awards.

This grant will go towards conservation and numerous social activities, including summer camps.

Amarillo has been granted over $50,000 for a “Centered in Nature Series”

It’s a year-round free program that introduces outdoor skills to economically disadvantaged families through neighborhood classes such as bush crafting, outdoor cooking, orienteering and guided overnight campouts.

In partnership with Texas Game Wardens and Angler Education volunteers, six half-day “Hooked on Fishing Camps” will have families in basic principles of fishing at nearby neighborhood fishing sites.

Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo will be receiving $50,001 for the “Outdoor Education” program that provides low-income K-12 students with summer day trips to explore geology, hiking, kayaking and fishing at Ceta Canyon, Lake Meredith and Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

In partnership with Master Gardeners, students will also research native plants, trees and rocks to design and build a “Calming Garden” that provides habitat for local species and a reflective space for all students.

