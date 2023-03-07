Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas State Parks and Wildlife Departments receiving $2.9 million in grant awards

VIDEO: Texas State Parks and Wildlife Departments receiving $2.9 million in grant awards
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas State Parks and Wildlife Departments receiving $2.9 million in grant awards.

This grant will go towards conservation and numerous social activities, including summer camps.

Amarillo has been granted over $50,000 for a “Centered in Nature Series”

It’s a year-round free program that introduces outdoor skills to economically disadvantaged families through neighborhood classes such as bush crafting, outdoor cooking, orienteering and guided overnight campouts.

In partnership with Texas Game Wardens and Angler Education volunteers, six half-day “Hooked on Fishing Camps” will have families in basic principles of fishing at nearby neighborhood fishing sites.

Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo will be receiving $50,001 for the “Outdoor Education” program that provides low-income K-12 students with summer day trips to explore geology, hiking, kayaking and fishing at Ceta Canyon, Lake Meredith and Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

In partnership with Master Gardeners, students will also research native plants, trees and rocks to design and build a “Calming Garden” that provides habitat for local species and a reflective space for all students.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912, westbound I-40 now open
Randall County officials responded to a SWAT situation at Lesly Drive and Ramage Drive area.
SWAT situation at Lesly Drive area caused by ‘domestic dispute’
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting resulting a Palo Duro student being shot in the...
Palo Duro student wounded after shooting at NE 24th and N. Arthur
New in Amarillo: Scooters, Yuki Town and Charlee's
New in Amarillo: Eats and drinks to satisfy your cravings
A Hereford resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch...
Hereford resident wins $5 million from scratch ticket prize

Latest News

The Salvation Army of Amarillo received 1,000 pairs of socks from United Supermarkets today.
Salvation Army receives 1,000 socks from United Supermarkets
Amarillo National Bank gifted $2.5 million to Amarillo College in support of the Badger Bold...
Badger Bold Campaign gifted $2.5 million from Amarillo National Bank
Hutchinson County Courthouse
Hutchinson County officials debut witness rooms at the courthouse
Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
Borger woman dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912