Temperatures Up And Down

By Kevin Selle
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs will shift from a little bit above average to well above average over the next few days. Late Tuesday there is a chance for some scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder, mainly in the eastern and southeastern part of the Panhandle. Showers should be mainly light with some quick heavier downpours in spots across the southeast. Starting on Thursday temperatures will jump up and back about 10 degrees each day through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

