STD’s on the rise in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Over the course of the last few years, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention reports an increase in cases of syphilis, but more alarmingly, in babies.

It is not only syphilis, according to Texas Department of State Health Services, 135 cases of sexually transmitted diseases were recorded in Randall county and 1,090 cases in Potter.

Doctor George Barnett at Texas Tech Health says, when screening ‘soon to be’ mothers, it has become more common for STD test results to come back positive.

“I have taken care of a patient in the past, and my colleagues said as well, had HSV which is the herpes virus, that was undiagnosed or the patient had never had symptoms, and it actually did pass to the baby and the outcomes were not ideal,” says Barnett

According to the CDC, “At birth, a baby with a syphilis infection may not have signs or symptoms of disease. However, if the baby does not receive treatment right away, the baby may develop serious problems within a few weeks. These babies can have health problems, such as cataracts, deafness, or seizures, and can die.”

Doctor Barnett says when it comes to having STD’s treated, the earlier the better.

“If we can catch it early, a lot of times-- not always, but can get improve the pregnancy outcome,” says Barnett.

Depending on the STD, the impact on the baby can vary.

According to the CDC, “STD’s that are caused by viruses, like genital herpes, hepatitis B, or HIV cannot be cured. However, in some cases these infections can be treated with antiviral medications or other preventive measures to reduce the risk of passing the infection to your baby.”

Other than limiting partners and getting tested regularly, Barnett says the best solution would be more education.

“Heighten the awareness. We have a higher incidents that we have seen lately. Try to educate people to be aware of that, and know, and get tested. Education on how dangerous some of these can be, and the complications that can happen if you are infected with some of these,” says Barnett.

According to the CDC, “In 2020, 2,148 cases of congenital syphilis were reported, including 149 congenital syphilis-related stillbirths and infant deaths.”

