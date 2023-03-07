Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, and Corey Hamilton

If you missed today's interviews with Wayne Parker, Mike Roden, and Corey Hamilton on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
If you missed today’s interviews with Wayne Parker, Mike Roden, and Corey Hamilton on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Mike Roden and Corey Hamilton on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Mike Roden, TPSN:

We chat with Mike Roden about his upcoming trip to San Antonio for the State Championship and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN pt. 2:

We continue chatting with Mike about the upcoming State Championship game, the teams involved and how much they’ve grown and more!

Cory Hamilton, Randall Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Hamilton about their upcoming tournament this week, their game against Amarillo High at Hodgetown and more!

