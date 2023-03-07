Salvation Army receives 1,000 socks from United Supermarkets
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo received 1,000 pairs of socks from United Supermarkets today.
Every time someone bought Rainier Fruits pears and apples during the fall and winter, a portion of the proceeds went to buying socks to donate to organizations.
This was part of the Pears for Pairs donation.
A total of 5,000 pairs of socks have been donated to organizations in Amarillo, Midland, Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene, and Wichita Falls.
