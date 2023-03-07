Who's Hiring?
Salvation Army receives 1,000 socks from United Supermarkets

The Salvation Army of Amarillo received 1,000 pairs of socks from United Supermarkets today.
The Salvation Army of Amarillo received 1,000 pairs of socks from United Supermarkets today.(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo received 1,000 pairs of socks from United Supermarkets today.

Every time someone bought Rainier Fruits pears and apples during the fall and winter, a portion of the proceeds went to buying socks to donate to organizations.

This was part of the Pears for Pairs donation.

A total of 5,000 pairs of socks have been donated to organizations in Amarillo, Midland, Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene, and Wichita Falls.

