Salvation Army receives 1,000 socks from United Supermarkets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo received 1,000 pairs of socks from United Supermarkets today.

Every time someone bought Rainier Fruits pears and apples during the fall and winter, a portion of the proceeds went to buying socks to donate to organizations.

This was part of the Pears for Pairs donation.

A total of 5,000 pairs of socks have been donated to organizations in Amarillo, Midland, Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene, and Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.