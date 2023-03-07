Reservations available for Salt and Pepper Luncheon 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Reservations are available for the 2023 Salt and Pepper Luncheon.

The event will be on Thursday, March 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Thomas the Apostle Church at S. Coulter Street.

The Guest speaker for the event is Co-founder for the Square Mile Community Development, Brady Clark.

