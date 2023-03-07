Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Reservations available for Salt and Pepper Luncheon 2023

Reservations are available for the 2023 Salt and Pepper Luncheon.
Reservations are available for the 2023 Salt and Pepper Luncheon.(Source: Braden Clark)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Reservations are available for the 2023 Salt and Pepper Luncheon.

The event will be on Thursday, March 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Thomas the Apostle Church at S. Coulter Street.

The Guest speaker for the event is Co-founder for the Square Mile Community Development, Brady Clark.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912, westbound I-40 now open
Randall County officials responded to a SWAT situation at Lesly Drive and Ramage Drive area.
SWAT situation at Lesly Drive area caused by ‘domestic dispute’
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting resulting a Palo Duro student being shot in the...
Palo Duro student wounded after shooting at NE 24th and N. Arthur
New in Amarillo: Scooters, Yuki Town and Charlee's
New in Amarillo: Eats and drinks to satisfy your cravings
A Hereford resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch...
Hereford resident wins $5 million from scratch ticket prize

Latest News

WTAMU logo
Professor to speak on K-pop dance fandom at WTAMU
The Salvation Army of Amarillo received 1,000 pairs of socks from United Supermarkets today.
Salvation Army receives 1,000 socks from United Supermarkets
Hutchinson County Courthouse
Hutchinson County officials debut witness rooms at the courthouse
TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in communication study to reduce medical errors