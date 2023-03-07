Professor to speak on K-pop dance fandom at WTAMU

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A former ballerina who is now a professor at San Diego State University will talk about K-pop dance fandom and popularity in Canyon.

Dr. Chuyun Oh will speak at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall.

She will share stories from the K-pop industry, her research processes and challenges, and new insights that will be in her next publication.

“I like to share the significance of K-pop dance fandom,” Oh said. “I am also excited to share what I called ‘K-pop dance studies’ and how we can further expand this rising research area.”

Oh began studying classical ballet at 7 years old at Kirov Ballet Academy in Washington D.C. and in Seoul.

She earned international awards and performed in Austria, Japan, Germany and the U.S.

She received her doctorate degree in performance studies at the University of Texas.

“K-pop dance teaches us a lot, not just about identities but also about fitness business, entrepreneurship, community building, and a future of education,” Oh said. “Many of these positive changes have been made thanks to social media, which contributes to the popularity of K-pop dance in the U.S.”

The lecture is free and open to the public.

