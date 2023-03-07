Who's Hiring?
Multiple law enforcement agencies come together to find missing boy in Hall County

Multiple law enforcement agencies came together last week to find a boy who went missing in...
Multiple law enforcement agencies came together last week to find a boy who went missing in Hall County.(Memphis Texas Chamber)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together last week to find a boy who went missing in Hall County.

Memphis Texas Chamber posted on Facebook that on March 3, Hall County Sheriff’s Office was told about a hearing impaired five-year-old boy who went missing from a home in the Lakeview area.

The child, wearing blue pajamas, had walked away from the house with his dog named Charlie.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, consisting of Memphis Fire Department, Turkey Fire Department, Memphis Police Department, Game Wardens, Texas Department of Public Safety, Donley County Sheriff’s Office, Carson County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County EMS, Texas Department of Criminal Justice and volunteers came together to find the boy.

They all showed up with ATVs, UTVs, horses, drones, and a helicopter.

They were able to find the boy and dog, bringing them to safety.

