Mix of Temperatures

We’re looking to see a wide spread of temperatures across the region thanks to another stationary front. Highs in the north will be even cooler, down in the 40°s, while further south could see 70°. Amarillo will likely hang out in the 60°s. Mostly cloudy skies look to persist through the day, with perhaps a light shower or two early, while tonight, more organized showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two could form up in the southeast late. After today, we’ll have one more cool day before a warm up for the weekend.

