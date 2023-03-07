Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Hutchinson County officials debut witness rooms at the courthouse

Hutchinson County Courthouse
Hutchinson County Courthouse(Hutchinson County Courthouse)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Hutchinson County officials are debuting safe places in the courthouse for witnesses in trials.

The grand opening and dedication of the witness rooms was today.

The witness rooms are located on the second floor of the Hutchinson County Courthouse in Stinnett.

Officials said Hutchinson County parents, children, and families who are involved at the district courts for child welfare, protective orders, and criminal matters can now have a private, comfortable, and protected setting to use when preparing to provide court testimonies.

The rooms are also for when they visit with judges, attorneys, CPS caseworkers, court-appointed special advocates, and representatives of prosecutors’ offices.

The funding comes from an American Rescue Plan award and was supported by Hutchinson County officials.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912, westbound I-40 now open
Randall County officials responded to a SWAT situation at Lesly Drive and Ramage Drive area.
SWAT situation at Lesly Drive area caused by ‘domestic dispute’
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting resulting a Palo Duro student being shot in the...
Palo Duro student wounded after shooting at NE 24th and N. Arthur
New in Amarillo: Scooters, Yuki Town and Charlee's
New in Amarillo: Eats and drinks to satisfy your cravings
A Hereford resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch...
Hereford resident wins $5 million from scratch ticket prize

Latest News

The Salvation Army of Amarillo received 1,000 pairs of socks from United Supermarkets today.
Salvation Army receives 1,000 socks from United Supermarkets
TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in communication study to reduce medical errors
As the Federal Government moves to ban TikTok, new safety features are about to be added to the...
‘I wish as a little kid, I wasn’t exposed to some things’: Panhandle reacts to new TikTok safety features
STDs in Texas
STD’s on the rise in Amarillo