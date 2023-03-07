Hutchinson County officials debut witness rooms at the courthouse

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Hutchinson County officials are debuting safe places in the courthouse for witnesses in trials.

The grand opening and dedication of the witness rooms was today.

The witness rooms are located on the second floor of the Hutchinson County Courthouse in Stinnett.

Officials said Hutchinson County parents, children, and families who are involved at the district courts for child welfare, protective orders, and criminal matters can now have a private, comfortable, and protected setting to use when preparing to provide court testimonies.

The rooms are also for when they visit with judges, attorneys, CPS caseworkers, court-appointed special advocates, and representatives of prosecutors’ offices.

The funding comes from an American Rescue Plan award and was supported by Hutchinson County officials.

