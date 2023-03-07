Who's Hiring?
Guymon Fire officials investigate cause after apartments catch fire

The Guymon Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that happened at an apartment complex earlier this morning.(Source: Guymon Fire Department)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GUYMON, O.K. (KFDA) - The Guymon Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that happened at an apartment complex earlier this morning.

According to the release, officials responded to the fire at around 10:30 a.m. at the “Guerrero Apartment” on Northeastern Street.

Officials say the fire started near the Southwest corner of the upstairs apartment.

Significant damage to the structure will result in displacement of all residents from the building.

Officials were able to evacuate residents from the building.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Texas County Emergency Management is working with the Red Cross to Help residents with temporary housing while more permanent accommodations can be arranged.

