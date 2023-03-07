G.O.A.T. of the Week: Ashley Norman

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ashley Norman was one of the leaders for the Randall Lady Raiders basketball team this season.

Her top-notch work ethic is one of the reasons she’s been such a key piece to the team’s success.

“My motto is always to try not to try, but just try anyway.” Norman said of her work ethic. “It’s kind of a terrible motto, but I always have to give 100%. I cannot end a game or a practice knowing that I did not give everything it took to win.”

Norman gives her all to the Lady Raiders on the court. Putting herself in harm’s way in the name of winning.

“I care if I get hurt of course, but I just really want to win.” Norman said. “I want our team to win and I want to be the best me that I can for my team so that we have the ability to win.”

“She gets pretty bruised up because she battles so hard and I’m like your mom wants you to wear the knee pads and she doesn’t really like the knee pads.” Lady Raiders head coach Brooke Walthall said of Norman’s grittiness.

The Lady Raiders season may be over, but that does not mean Norman will lose the bond she’s built with Coach Walthall.

“She’s such a great coach. I’ll just like go into her office and talk to her sometimes.” Norman said of her relationship with her coach. “She always just wants what’s best for me. She’s great I love her so much.”

“She’s a really really hard worker. She has really high expectations for herself.” Coach Walthall said of her star senior. “Today she’s already watched an hour of film with me. I enjoy that. I enjoy that I’m getting to talk her through and I hope that we have that relationship forever because I just think she’s a special kid and I always want to be able to help her be successful. I know one day she’s going to be super successful in whatever she does.”

Norman will have to say goodbye to Randall High School this year, but the special connection between her and Coach Walthall is one thing she won’t have to leave behind.

