A quick shot of colder air has moved into our area. There is a slight chance for an evening rain shower, but after skies clear later tonight we expect to dip into the frosty upper 20s by morning. Tomorrow will bring a reinforcement of cool air with cloudy skies and highs only in the 40s. Sunshine and warmer weather returns for Thursday with highs well back into the 60s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.