Borger woman dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912

Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
Fatal on I-40 fm 1912(kfda)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger woman has died after a three-vehicle crash Monday morning on I-40 near FM 1912.

According to DPS, on Monday, at around 6:30 a.m., a Ford pick up truck driven by 20-year-old Madison Mangum, was disabled and without power from a previous crash, and was facing north across the center stripe of westbound I-40.

A semi who was traveling westbound in the outside lane of I-40 did not see where Mangum was sitting in her disabled Ford and hit the passenger side, causing both vehicles to travel into the northside ditch and into a field where they came to rest.

Mangum was ejected from her vehicle due to the impact and was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the semi was transported to a hospital and was later released.

Westbound I-40 was closed for several hours due to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

