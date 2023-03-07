Biden to host South Korean leader Yoon for 2nd state visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for the second state visit of his administration, the White House announced on Tuesday.

Yoon will be joined by first lady Kim Keon Hee.

A state dinner will be held on April 26.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the event would celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the United States and South Korea, which she called “critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world.”

Biden’s first state visit was held for French President Emmanuel Macron in December.

