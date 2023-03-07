Who's Hiring?
Badger Bold Campaign gifted $2.5 million from Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank gifted $2.5 million to Amarillo College in support of the Badger Bold comprehensive campaign.
Amarillo National Bank gifted $2.5 million to Amarillo College in support of the Badger Bold comprehensive campaign.(Amarillo Community College)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo National Bank gifted $2.5 million to Amarillo College in support of the Badger Bold comprehensive campaign.

The generous donation received today significantly supports several Badger Bold primary initiatives.

The funds are designated for three specific purposes: Capital Enhancements, ANB STEM Scholars Scholarships, and the ANB Athletics Scholarship Fund.

The campaign was publicly launched in September 2022, with a lead gift of $1.2 million.

The movement has now garnered a total of $36.5 million in gifts and commitments.

