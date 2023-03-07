Amarillo hosting trainings on how to speak confidently about health issues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will be hosting a series of trainings that will provide participants with the knowledge to talk confidently about health issues.

Trusted Messenger Training will teach people how to talk confidently about COVID-19 and other health issues with friends, family, and neighbors.

Refreshments will also be provided.

Meeting times are as follows:

Thursday March 9, at 2 p.m. at the Southwest Branch Library

Wednesday March 22, at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Library

Monday March 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Northwest Branch Library

Tuesday April 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the North Branch Library

Wednesday April 5 at 11:30 a.m. at the East Branch Library

