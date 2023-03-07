Amarillo hosting trainings on how to speak confidently about health issues
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will be hosting a series of trainings that will provide participants with the knowledge to talk confidently about health issues.
Trusted Messenger Training will teach people how to talk confidently about COVID-19 and other health issues with friends, family, and neighbors.
Refreshments will also be provided.
Meeting times are as follows:
- Thursday March 9, at 2 p.m. at the Southwest Branch Library
- Wednesday March 22, at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Library
- Monday March 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Northwest Branch Library
- Tuesday April 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the North Branch Library
- Wednesday April 5 at 11:30 a.m. at the East Branch Library
