Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo hosting trainings on how to speak confidently about health issues

The City of Amarillo will be hosting a series of trainings that will provide participants with...
The City of Amarillo will be hosting a series of trainings that will provide participants with the knowledge to talk confidently about health issues.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will be hosting a series of trainings that will provide participants with the knowledge to talk confidently about health issues.

Trusted Messenger Training will teach people how to talk confidently about COVID-19 and other health issues with friends, family, and neighbors.

Refreshments will also be provided.

Meeting times are as follows:

  • Thursday March 9, at 2 p.m. at the Southwest Branch Library
  • Wednesday March 22, at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Library
  • Monday March 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Northwest Branch Library
  • Tuesday April 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the North Branch Library
  • Wednesday April 5 at 11:30 a.m. at the East Branch Library

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912, westbound I-40 now open
Randall County officials responded to a SWAT situation at Lesly Drive and Ramage Drive area.
SWAT situation at Lesly Drive area caused by ‘domestic dispute’
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting resulting a Palo Duro student being shot in the...
Palo Duro student wounded after shooting at NE 24th and N. Arthur
New in Amarillo: Scooters, Yuki Town and Charlee's
New in Amarillo: Eats and drinks to satisfy your cravings
A Hereford resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch...
Hereford resident wins $5 million from scratch ticket prize

Latest News

Reservations are available for the 2023 Salt and Pepper Luncheon.
Reservations available for Salt and Pepper Luncheon 2023 to benefit Interfaith Hunger Project
Amarillo National Bank gifted $2.5 million to Amarillo College in support of the Badger Bold...
Badger Bold Campaign gifted $2.5 million from Amarillo National Bank
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Multiple law enforcement agencies came together last week to find a boy who went missing in...
Multiple law enforcement agencies come together to find missing boy in Hall County