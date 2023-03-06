Warmth Continues Tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was a reminder that spring is right around the corner with highs building into the 70′s and 80′s across the area with some fairly breezy conditions as well. Tomorrow will likely bring warm temperatures into the area with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures building into the 70′s once again. Winds don’t look to be as stout in the majority of the panhandle either, making way for a fairly nice day. A rain chance for Wednesday night into Thursday that once looked promising is dwindling by the day. Whereas some rain showers are still possible, a soaking rain is looking less and less likely.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.