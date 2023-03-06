SWAT situation at south Bell Street area caused by ‘domestic dispute’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials responded to a SWAT situation at south Bell Street and Avant.

According to officials, dispatch were receiving several 911 hang up calls and deputies were sent out to the area.

When deputies arrived, they witnessed a domestic dispute.

A person barricaded themselves inside a mobile home.

Officials say they are “wrapping up” the scene and no arrests will be made.

