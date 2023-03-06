Who's Hiring?
Students attend medical career event, listening to professionals on healthcare career possibilities

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery hosted its sixth annual Academic Advantage Medical Career event today.

The event took place at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Students from more than 10 high schools around Amarillo including, Bushland, Dalhart and Hereford, listened to medical professionals about how they got into healthcare despite the challenges they faced.

“There’s always an opportunity out there for you in healthcare, because it really does come down to motivation, drive, character and what you want out of life,” says AOMS Oral Surgeon, Dr. Paul Wilkinson.

Several colleges including, Texas Tech, WTAMU and Clarendon College, were also at the event to speak with students about undergraduate programs and scholarship opportunities.

“What your socioeconomic statues, where you live, everyone has the same opportunities with the right motivations and the right work ethics,” says Wilkinson.

AOMS says this event focuses on giving the next generations resources and mentorship so they can pursue a career in healthcare and help grow the medical community.

Wilkinson says he hopes this event shows kids that no matter where they come from, the door to opportunity is not closed for them.

