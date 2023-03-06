SPORTS DRIVE: Checkout what Alex O’Brien, Coach Broadhurst and Coach Sharp are doing
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Alex O’Brien, Coach Broadhurst and Coach Sharp on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Alex O’Brien, former US Open Champion:
We chat with O’Brien on his successful career in tennis, why he returned to Amarillo and more!
Hutton Sharp, Tascosa Girls Soccer Coach:
We chat with Coach Sharp on the upcoming game against Amarillo High tomorrow evening at 5 p.m.
Leslie Broadhurst, Randall Boys Basketball Coach:
We chat with Coach Broadhurst chatting about the State Tournament the coming weekend and more!
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.