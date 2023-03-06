Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Checkout what Alex O’Brien, Coach Broadhurst and Coach Sharp are doing

If you missed today’s interviews with Alex O’Brien, Coach Broadhurst and Coach Sharp on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Alex O’Brien, Coach Broadhurst and Coach Sharp on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Alex O’Brien, former US Open Champion:

We chat with O’Brien on his successful career in tennis, why he returned to Amarillo and more!

Hutton Sharp, Tascosa Girls Soccer Coach:

We chat with Coach Sharp on the upcoming game against Amarillo High tomorrow evening at 5 p.m.

Leslie Broadhurst, Randall Boys Basketball Coach:

We chat with Coach Broadhurst chatting about the State Tournament the coming weekend and more!

