Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Special Olympics brings basketball players of all abilities to the court

Special Olympics brings basketball players of all abilities to the court
By Preston Moore
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This weekend Special Olympics Texas held the Area 16 basketball competition at Caprock High School, an event that made a difference in the lives of both athletes and volunteers.

“I think it’s an amazing thing,” volunteer Jordan Hernandez said. “Everyone comes together, everybody cheers each other on. There’s a very nice team environment that you don’t get every day, so it’s good to see everybody come out, have fun, take some time from their day for an awesome cause.”

Basketball players of all abilities came to compete on Saturday. Some hadn’t even played before preparing for this event, but they came out with improved skills on the court, and perhaps even better friends off the court.

“I started out not so good, but then as I just kept going, it got a whole lot more fun,” Amarillo High sophomore Special Olympian John Moore said. “It was a really great, fun experience. Lots of friends and people were here. I have a lot of really great friends from basketball that I like a lot.”

Whether through donations or volunteers, Special Olympics Texas is always looking for help. You can get involved here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Randall County officials responded to a SWAT situation at Lesly Drive and Ramage Drive area.
SWAT situation at Lesly Drive area caused by ‘domestic dispute’
The Fire Marshals Office is investigating an afternoon structure fire in Amarillo.
Fire Marshals Office investigating structure fire on N Hayden St
A person could be facing possible charges after fleeing a deadly crash in Wheeler County.
Person facing possible charges after fleeing deadly crash in Wheeler County
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

Special Olympics brings basketball players of all abilities to the court
Special Olympics brings basketball players of all abilities to the court
Nazareth outlasts Huckabay for 25th state title
Nazareth outlasts Huckabay for 25th state title
KJ Thomas hugs coach Leslie Broadhurt after advancing to the state tournament for the first...
Randall stuns Canyon to move on to 4A state tournament in San Antonio
Randall Raiders vs Canyon Eagles
Listen to the Regional Championship Game Between Randall and Canyon