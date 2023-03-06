Special Olympics brings basketball players of all abilities to the court

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This weekend Special Olympics Texas held the Area 16 basketball competition at Caprock High School, an event that made a difference in the lives of both athletes and volunteers.

“I think it’s an amazing thing,” volunteer Jordan Hernandez said. “Everyone comes together, everybody cheers each other on. There’s a very nice team environment that you don’t get every day, so it’s good to see everybody come out, have fun, take some time from their day for an awesome cause.”

Basketball players of all abilities came to compete on Saturday. Some hadn’t even played before preparing for this event, but they came out with improved skills on the court, and perhaps even better friends off the court.

“I started out not so good, but then as I just kept going, it got a whole lot more fun,” Amarillo High sophomore Special Olympian John Moore said. “It was a really great, fun experience. Lots of friends and people were here. I have a lot of really great friends from basketball that I like a lot.”

Whether through donations or volunteers, Special Olympics Texas is always looking for help. You can get involved here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.