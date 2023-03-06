Who's Hiring?
Randall County officials respond to SWAT situation at south Bell Street area

Randall County officials have responded to a SWAT situation at Bell Street and Avant.
Randall County officials have responded to a SWAT situation at Bell Street and Avant.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials have responded to a SWAT situation at south Bell Street and Avant.

According to officials, dispatch were receiving several 911 hang up calls and deputies were sent out to the area.

When deputies arrived, they witnessed a domestic dispute.

A person barricaded themselves inside a mobile home.

Officials say SWAT team are currently negotiating with the person.

